16:11
USD 84.20
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.14
English

Director of Housing and Construction Department detained

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) suppressed a corruption scheme at the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services. Press center of the SCNS reported.

«It has been found out that officials of the Department of Housing and Construction of the State Construction Agency, in order to get material and other benefits, illegally using the powers vested in them, on a systematic basis received funds in especially large amounts from representatives of construction companies in exchange for providing them with state contracting work. During the special investigative actions, the fact of transfer of funds in the amount of 1,400,000 soms by representatives of one of the construction companies to officials of the State Construction Agency was documented,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Following the investigation, the director of the Department of Housing and Construction and the director of the coordination group for implementation of investment projects of the department were detained. Both were placed in the SCNS temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/183147/
views: 125
Print
Related
Brother of deputy Mirlan Bakirov arrested in Jalal-Abad
Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev detained in Bishkek
Former Chairman of Board of Manas airport Emir Chukuev arrested in Bishkek
Ex-head of Financial Police compensates for damage of 20 mln soms
Deputy Kubanychbek Zhumaliev placed in SCNS detention center
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
Ex-head of Financial Police to be kept in SCNS detention center until April
General Director of Sky Mobile LLC Evgeny Krazhan detained
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrested for two months
Popular
Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
11 February, Thursday
15:09
Director of Housing and Construction Department detained Director of Housing and Construction Department detaine...
15:00
Incident occurs at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
14:53
Deputy mufti of Kyrgyzstan Kadyr Malikov comments on detention of mufti
14:16
Crime boss Kadyrbek Dosonov brought to Bishkek from Osh city
14:02
Kyrgyzstan gets ready for new strain of COVID-19