Director of Housing and Construction Department detained

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) suppressed a corruption scheme at the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services. Press center of the SCNS reported.

«It has been found out that officials of the Department of Housing and Construction of the State Construction Agency, in order to get material and other benefits, illegally using the powers vested in them, on a systematic basis received funds in especially large amounts from representatives of construction companies in exchange for providing them with state contracting work. During the special investigative actions, the fact of transfer of funds in the amount of 1,400,000 soms by representatives of one of the construction companies to officials of the State Construction Agency was documented,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Following the investigation, the director of the Department of Housing and Construction and the director of the coordination group for implementation of investment projects of the department were detained. Both were placed in the SCNS temporary detention facility.