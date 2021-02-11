13:04
Local elections: CEC announces start date of election campaign

Elections to 448 local councils will be held on April 11 in Kyrgyzstan, at least 28 of them are city and 420 are rural. The Central Election Campaign (CEC) told 24.kg news agency when the election campaign will start.

The start dates are different. The campaign will begin on March 12 for parties running for city councils, on March 22 — for candidates in a single-seat constituency running for rural councils. The campaign ends on April 10 at 08.00.

Only Green Party has announced its intention to run for the Bishkek City Council. The CEC reminds that the submission of notifications to the TECs from parties and candidates in a single-seat constituency ends on March 1 and March 11.
