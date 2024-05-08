13:47
USD 88.57
EUR 95.33
RUB 0.97
English

CEC deprives Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) deprived Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate. Meeting of the commission members took place on Tuesday.

Earlier it was reported that the Supreme Court partially upheld the decision of two instances to deprive Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate.

The decision of the CEC to cancel the registration of a candidate for deputy of the Parliament in Sverdlovsky single-mandate constituency Abdurakhman Murtazaliev and paragraphs 2, 3 of the resolution of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums «On the results of repeat elections of a deputy of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic in Sverdlovsky single-mandate constituency No. 29», according to which Shailoobek Atazov was determined the winner, were cancelled.

The decision of the Administrative Court of March 1 and the ruling of the judicial panel for administrative cases of the Bishkek City Court dated April 5, which recognized Abdurakhman Murtazaliev as an elected deputy of the Parliament for Sverdlovsky district, were upheld.

In February 2022, Abdurakhman Murtazaliev won the elections in Sverdlovsky district. But the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Administrative Court of the capital and the decision of the Central Election Commission to cancel the registration of Abdurakhman Murtazaliev. Shailoobek Atazov became a deputy from Sverdlovsky district.

Abdurakhman Murtazaliev was removed from the election race because of the testimony of two women, with whom, as the candidate claimed, he had no relationship and they did not work as electioneerers for him.

It should be noted that on March 1, 2024, the Administrative Court recognized Abdurakhman Murtazaliev, a candidate in Sverdlovsky electoral district in February 2022, as an elected deputy of the Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/293498/
views: 212
Print
Related
Maksatbek Sarbagyshev gives up his deputy mandate
New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes oath
Another deputy of Parliament Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu gives up his mandate
Sovetbek Rustambek uulu becomes deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy of Parliament Emilbek Dzhusupov decides to give up his mandate
Only worthy people will be elected to Parliament, Kamchybek Tashiev promises
Prosecution agencies open 4 cases against deputies of Parliament
Early parliamentary elections: CEC registers first candidates
Kyrgyzstan may introduce remote voting in elections – CEC head
Ex-deputy of Parliament Zhanybek Bakchiev released under travel restrictions
Popular
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024
Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota
All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan
8 May, Wednesday
12:58
PISA 2025: Trial test postponed to autumn PISA 2025: Trial test postponed to autumn
12:26
Kidnapping of man in Bishkek: Details reported
12:20
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market
11:58
Leader of international drug gang detained in Osh city
11:50
CEC deprives Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate