Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev detained in Bishkek

Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev was detained in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

The chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) was previously detained on the fact of bribery of SCNS officers on an especially large scale.

«As a result of the investigative actions, irrefutable evidence of the involvement of mufti Maksat Toktomushev in this crime was obtained, as well as in financial violations related to the use of funds transferred by the pilgrims for Hajj. The ex-mufti was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the state committee said.
