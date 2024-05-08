Detention of 11 journalists: Case materials sent to court

Materials of the case against 11 current and former journalists of Temirov Live have been transferred to court. The Pervomaisky District Court of the capital reported.

It is noted that the court office received the criminal case. In the near future will be transferred to the judge through the system of automatic distribution of cases.

Earlier, lawyer Nursultan Janybek told PolitKlinika media outlet that the investigation of the case was completed and the materials were sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live. All 11 detained journalists were arrested for two months.

Later, the court placed some of the detained journalists under house arrest and released under a written undertaking not to leave the city.