Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksatbek Toktomushev resigns

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksatbek Toktomushev resigned. Spokesman for the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) Maksat Atabaev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The reason for resignation of the head of the SDMK is yet unknown.

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security reported about arrest of the chief accountant of the SDMK today. It was found out that the SDMK management illegally used the money transferred by the pilgrims for Hajj. SDMK provided a large loan to private financial institutions totaling over 100 million soms.
