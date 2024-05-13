Captain of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan detained for extortion

Captain of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan was detained for extortion. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, some Customs Service employees organized a systematic corruption scheme at Kyzyl-Kiya-Avtodorozhny checkpoint to extort money from private entrepreneurs.

«On May 9, the senior shift officer of Kyzyl-Kiya — Avtodorozhny Customs Service, Captain Zh.M.A., was detained. Investigative and operational measures are carried out to identify officials involved in the corruption scheme,» the statement says.