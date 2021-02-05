19:27
Corrupt officials compensating for damage not to escape punishment

Corrupt officials who have compensated and are compensating for the damage caused to the budget will still be held accountable. Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan, Kurmankul Zulushev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, suspects in corruption transfer funds to the state account voluntarily and of their own free will.

«This does not mean that they can escape punishment. They will be punished, of course, but leniently. The money is transferred by those who agree to cooperate with the investigation. They compensate much more than the amount of damage caused by them,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

According to the Prosecutor General, some voluntarily transfer up to a billion soms to the budget. However, he did not voice the names and what these Kyrgyzstanis are accused of.
link: https://24.kg/english/182522/
