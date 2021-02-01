Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan

Police are searching for suspects in robbery of a citizen of Turkey in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Two men of about 20-25 years old asked the 37-year-old foreigner to give them a lift to a stone processing plant on January 31. Then they began to threaten the foreigner and took away 1,000 soms and his cell phone.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 201 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspects are wanted.