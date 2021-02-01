20:35
USD 84.80
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.11
English

Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan

Police are searching for suspects in robbery of a citizen of Turkey in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Two men of about 20-25 years old asked the 37-year-old foreigner to give them a lift to a stone processing plant on January 31. Then they began to threaten the foreigner and took away 1,000 soms and his cell phone.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 201 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspects are wanted.
link: https://24.kg/english/181921/
views: 34
Print
Related
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani robs partner of almost 500,000 rubles in Yekaterinburg
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
$ 40,000 stolen from foreigners in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Two men rob citizen of China in Bishkek
Criminal gang that robbed Russian citizen arrested in Kara-Suu district
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Norm obliging foreign citizens to pay taxes included in Constitution
Popular
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
1 February, Monday
20:26
Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan...
19:01
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
18:55
Kyrgyzstan to re-create Ministry of Defense
18:49
New Chief Spokesperson for President of Kyrgyzstan appointed
18:46
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad