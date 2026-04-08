Two foreign nationals detained after fight at Bishkek university

A conflict between foreign nationals broke out at one of the universities in Bishkek. A video of the incident was found on April 7, 2026, during social media monitoring.

According to the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district, the case was registered, and a pre-investigation check has been launched.

Police identified the individuals involved as foreign nationals M.A., 25, and A.A., 23.

Both were detained under Article 126 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offenses of Kyrgyzstan and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.