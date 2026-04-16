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Chingiz Aidarbekov voluntarily renounces his mandate

Chingiz Aidarbekov has submitted a statement canceling his registration as a candidate for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, sources informed.

Chingiz Aidarbekov himself confirmed on his Facebook page that he submitted a statement to the Central Election Commission on April 16.

A meeting of the Central Election Commission on this issue is scheduled for today.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic opened a criminal case against Aidarbekov for abuse of office during his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Chingiz Aidarbekov previously issued a detailed statement in which he spoke about the pressure, threats, and the situation surrounding his mandate.

Chingiz Aidarbekov previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and was also a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the previous convocation. He ran in multi-mandate constituency No. 21 in the snap parliamentary elections held in November 2025.

According to the Central Election Commission, he received 6,259 votes.

Chingiz Aidarbekov was running for the seat left vacant by MP Kuvanychbek Kongantiev, who resigned early on March 10, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/370609/
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