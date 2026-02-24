Foreign radical preacher expelled from Kyrgyzstan

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan have stopped the activities of a recently arrived foreign national. The man adhered to an extremely radical religious ideology and planned to establish underground cells by recruiting local youth, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Security services expelled the foreign citizen from Kyrgyzstan and imposed a long-term ban on his entry into the country.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan advises foreigners to strictly comply with Kyrgyz laws. Missionary activities in the country without official registration with the authorized state body are prohibited. This restriction also applies to religious preaching via media outlets, social media, mobile applications, and other platforms.