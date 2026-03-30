Limits on foreigners’ registration at place of residence proposed in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted a draft resolution «On the Registration of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Kyrgyz Republic» for public discussion.

The document was developed to streamline the stay of foreigners in the country and automate registration processes. It proposes approving a new registration procedure and a list of countries with specified timeframes for exemption from registration at the place of residence.

According to the draft, foreigner registration will be carried out digitally—through government systems, online services, and mobile apps. A number of new requirements are being introduced, including mandatory health insurance when renewing registration.

The procedures for registration, re-registration, renewal, and cancellation, as well as the list of required documents, are also being clarified.

Specifically, it is proposed limiting the number of foreigners registered in residential premises to no less than 12 square meters per person and no more than 10 people (excluding close relatives).

Furthermore, it is proposed to reduce the length of stay for citizens of visa-free countries and regulate cases of overstaying. In certain cases, additional registration of up to 30 days may be provided if a violation report is available.

It is noted that the implementation of digital solutions will reduce corruption risks and increase the transparency of the migration system.

The draft also provides for the repeal of a number of previously existing regulations governing the registration of foreigners.