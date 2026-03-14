Cabinet redistributes powers over regulation of foreign labor

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several of its resolutions to bring them in line with Presidential Decree No. 268 of September 19, 2024 «On measures to optimize migration processes.» The resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the powers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration in regulating the attraction of foreign labor have been clarified.

In particular, new functions have been established in the regulations on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry will now:

regulate the process of attracting foreign labor taking into account the interests of the domestic labor market;

formulate proposals on the annual quota for attracting foreign workers and the distribution of these quotas;

maintain records of foreigners and stateless persons who have work permits in Kyrgyzstan;

conduct analysis, monitoring and forecasting of the stay of foreign workers in the country.

At the same time, amendments were made to the regulations of the Ministry of Labor, removing certain provisions related to the regulation of the attraction of foreign labor and the registration of foreign workers.

Thus, part of the functions for regulating labor migration is being redistributed among state bodies as part of the optimization of migration policy.

The resolution will enter into force in ten days.