14:37
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet redistributes powers over regulation of foreign labor

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several of its resolutions to bring them in line with Presidential Decree No. 268 of September 19, 2024 «On measures to optimize migration processes.» The resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the powers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration in regulating the attraction of foreign labor have been clarified.

In particular, new functions have been established in the regulations on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry will now:

  • regulate the process of attracting foreign labor taking into account the interests of the domestic labor market;
  • formulate proposals on the annual quota for attracting foreign workers and the distribution of these quotas;
  • maintain records of foreigners and stateless persons who have work permits in Kyrgyzstan;
  • conduct analysis, monitoring and forecasting of the stay of foreign workers in the country.

At the same time, amendments were made to the regulations of the Ministry of Labor, removing certain provisions related to the regulation of the attraction of foreign labor and the registration of foreign workers.

Thus, part of the functions for regulating labor migration is being redistributed among state bodies as part of the optimization of migration policy.

The resolution will enter into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/365981/
views: 122
Print
Related
Wanted foreigners detained in Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata
Foreign radical preacher expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Another Illegal Migrant raid in Bishkek: 90 foreign nationals taken to police
MFA hosts meeting to discuss attracting foreign labor for textile industry
Foreign students detained in Osh for presenting fake receipts to drivers
Foreigner suspected of embezzling 7 million soms in Chui region
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes assigning PINs to foreigners directly at border
Ombudsperson reports violations at temporary detention center for foreigners
Longer stays and visa-free entry: Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreigners
New rules for admission of foreigners to medical schools discussed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1 New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost
14 March, Saturday
14:22
Details of death of deputy head of Bailiffs Service in Chon-Aryk reported Details of death of deputy head of Bailiffs Service in...
14:13
MP Shairbek Tashiev questioned at Interior Ministry and released
14:02
About 39 billion soms needed for development of new territories in Bishkek
13:51
Cabinet redistributes powers over regulation of foreign labor
13:35
Women’s rights: Founder of Sezim crisis center receives UN recognition