Director of one of construction companies detained in Bishkek for fraud

Director of one of the construction companies was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital reported.

«Citizen turned to the police on October 22 with a request to take action against director of a construction company. The man, he said, was deceived. The head of the company promised to make him a shareholder in the construction of a multi-storey residential building. Having taken from the applicant $ 50,000, the offender drew up a contract for the purchase of a three-room apartment, which turned out to be fake,» the district police department reported.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of fraud. The 51-year-old suspect was found, detained and placed in the pretrial detention center 1 for two months. Nine more complaints against him were received from the victims.