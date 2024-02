The capital’s police detained a suspect in telephone fraud. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, a resident filed a complaint and told that on January 11, an unknown man called her on WhatsApp and introduced himself as an employee of Mbank.

«Under the pretext of assisting in security issues, he withdrew $1,400 from the account and through the application took loans in two banks for a total amount of 119,600 soms. Thus, he fraudulently misappropriated 244,643 soms,» the statement says.

The suspect, 19, was detained. The court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Investigation into the case continues.