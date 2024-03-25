Ex-head of Transport Department Ulan Uezbaev found guilty of fraud

The court found the former head of the Transport Department of the Bishkek City Hall, Ulan Uezbaev, guilty of fraud.

As the press service of the Supreme Court reported to 24.kg news agency, the lawyer’s cassation appeal was left unsatisfied.

On July 7 last year, the Pervomaisky District Court found Ulan Uezbaev not guilty of committing a crime under Paragraphs 1 and 4 of Part 4 of Article 209 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, and acquitted him due to the lack of corpus delicti in his actions.

However, on December 1, the Bishkek City Court overturned this verdict, satisfying the appeal of the assistant prosecutor of the Pervomaisky district and the complaint of the lawyer in defense of the interests of the victim.

«By the verdict of the Bishkek City Court dated December 1, 2023, Ulan Uezbaev was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 204 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (as amended on February 2, 2017), without imposing punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for bringing him to criminal liability. Material damage in the amount of 2,655 million soms was recovered in favor of the victim. By the decision of the Supreme Court dated February 26, 2024, the decision and sentence of the Bishkek City Court were upheld, the lawyer’s cassation appeal was not satisfied,» the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On January 17, Ulan Uezbaev was relieved of his position as Director of the Department of Transport and Development of Road Infrastructure of the capital’s City Hall. It was also reported that he was appointed to the position in November last year. At that time, the Pervomaisky District Court found Ulan Uezbaev not guilty in a private criminal case.

Ulan Uezbaev was detained on December 7, 2021. According to investigators, he received a bribe of $45,000 when he was acting as Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications. He was later released under house arrest. In July 2023, it became known that the Pervomaisky court acquitted Uezbaev.