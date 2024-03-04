12:15
Telephone fraud: Five couriers detained for complicity in crime

Five couriers were detained as part of criminal cases on telephone fraud, who took money from defrauded citizens and delivered it to the criminals. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to its data, the detainees were placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

The department asks citizens who are looking for work in Telegram channels and taxi drivers to be careful, because they become accomplices to the crime, visiting the houses of citizens under the guise of couriers and receiving money from them, which they give under the influence of deception.

«If there is evidence, the actions of the «courier» may be regarded as joining an organized group, which entails increased liability,» the Main Internal Affairs Department reported.
