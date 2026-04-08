18:23
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.11
English

Case 75: Court remands political scientist Zhumagulov in custody until June 10

On April 6, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek ordered to remand political scientist Bakytbek Zhumagulov in custody until June 10. Media reported citing the court’s press service.

Internet
Photo Internet

According to available information, Bakytbek Zhumagulov has been placed in pretrial detention facility No. 1 in the capital.

Bakytbek Zhumagulov is being held in the so-called «Case 75», but his name has not previously been listed among the signatories of the corresponding petition.

The reasons for his detention, as well as the charges against him, have not been officially disclosed. Investigative actions in the case are currently ongoing.

On February 11, citizens suspected of organizing mass riots were detained. Among them are Emilbek Uzakbaev, Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, and Bekbolot Talgarbekov. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service, news spread online and in the media that "75 citizens sent an appeal to the head of state, Sadyr Japarov, and the speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, requesting that they immediately initiate new presidential elections in the country. The appeal, signed by academics, former prime ministers, former members of Parliament, and public figures, was one of the reasons for the resignation of former head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev.
link: https://24.kg/english/369557/
views: 119
Print
Related
Husband of woman who fell from 6th floor with children arrested until June 4
Head of regional department of Unaa detained
Unauthorized quarry and $15 million damage: Foreigner detained in Jalal-Abad
Director of new market in Osh detained for taking bribe
Shairbek Tashiev remanded in custody until May 16 in Kyrgyzneftegaz case
Former MP Kunduzbek Sulaimanov detained by SCNS officers
Former MP Shairbek Tashiev detained on corruption charges
Man suspected of handing out candy with needles detained in Bishkek
Erkin Mambetaliev's sentence upheld by second instance court
Ex-National Bank Chairman Melis Turgunbaev detained in Kyrgyzneftegaz case
Popular
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
Two earthquakes — in Afghanistan and Tajikistan — felt in Kyrgyzstan Two earthquakes — in Afghanistan and Tajikistan — felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s MES continues work to neutralize radioactive waste Kyrgyzstan’s MES continues work to neutralize radioactive waste
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea
8 April, Wednesday
17:43
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan tightens noise control regulations Parliament of Kyrgyzstan tightens noise control regulat...
17:38
Case 75: Court remands political scientist Zhumagulov in custody until June 10
17:30
Criminal case opened in Naryn region following death of schoolboy
17:26
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains members of radical organizations
17:18
Border guard shoots himself at Irkeshtam post