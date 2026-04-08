Case 75: Court remands political scientist Zhumagulov in custody until June 10

On April 6, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek ordered to remand political scientist Bakytbek Zhumagulov in custody until June 10. Media reported citing the court’s press service.

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According to available information, Bakytbek Zhumagulov has been placed in pretrial detention facility No. 1 in the capital.

Bakytbek Zhumagulov is being held in the so-called «Case 75», but his name has not previously been listed among the signatories of the corresponding petition.

The reasons for his detention, as well as the charges against him, have not been officially disclosed. Investigative actions in the case are currently ongoing.

On February 11, citizens suspected of organizing mass riots were detained. Among them are Emilbek Uzakbaev, Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, and Bekbolot Talgarbekov. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service, news spread online and in the media that "75 citizens sent an appeal to the head of state, Sadyr Japarov, and the speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, requesting that they immediately initiate new presidential elections in the country. The appeal, signed by academics, former prime ministers, former members of Parliament, and public figures, was one of the reasons for the resignation of former head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev.