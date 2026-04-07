Head of regional department of Unaa detained

Aivar Zhakypbek uulu, head of Naryn regional department of Unaa state institution, has been detained, sources report.

According to preliminary reports, the arrest was carried out by Interior Ministry officers as part of a criminal investigation into allegations of corruption and illicit enrichment.

The circumstances of the case, as well as the procedural status of the detainee, are currently being clarified.

It is noted that Aivar Zhakypbek uulu is the brother of the former head of the Bishkek Department of the State Committee for National Security, Eldar Zhakypbekov, known by the nickname Edu. He was detained on suspicion of corruption.

Official comments from law enforcement agencies were not received at the time of publication.