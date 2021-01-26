Spokeswoman Galina Baiterek comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia

Sadyr Japarov will pay his first visit as the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation. Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov informed the deputies of the Parliament earlier.

Spokeswoman for the president elect Galina Baiterek commented on the information about Sadyr Japarov’s visit to the Russian Federation to journalists.

According to her, information is being spread on social media that Russia was allegedly not ready to receive Sadyr Japarov.

«The elected head of state intends to pay his first foreign visit to the Russian Federation. Work in this direction is already underway. The dates and content of the upcoming visit are being worked out together with the Russian side. Information that Russia is allegedly not ready to receive Sadyr Japarov is not true,» Galina Baiterek said.

She calls on the public not to believe such provocative posts, but to trust officially confirmed information only.