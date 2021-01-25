International drug trafficking channel suppressed in Osh region

Officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) detained two citizens of Kyrgyzstan involved in activities of an international drug trafficking channel in Osh city. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Members of the group have arranged transportation of prohibited substances to the countries of Central Asia.

«During a search of the car, a dark brown substance with a specific odor weighing about 100 grams was found under the front passenger seat and seized. During a search in the house of one of the detainees, three dark brown briquettes with a total weight of more than 500 grams were also found and seized. According to the expert’s conclusion, the seized is cannabis resin (hashish), the total weight of which was more than 600 grams,» the SCNS said.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for Osh and Osh region.