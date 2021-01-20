19:32
COVID-19 test results not needed to attend school in Bishkek

Some schools in Bishkek demand from students test results for COVID-19. Maria Kushubakova, Sanitary Doctor of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance under the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, there were complaints from parents that schools require results of PCR tests. «We are checking the information. But I would like to note that a student does not need to take any tests to attend school,» Maria Kushubakova said.

More than 53,500 students returned to schools in Bishkek on January 18.
