SCNS: MP tried to seize leather processing plant in Osh city

The national security agencies of Kyrgyzstan are conducting pre-trial proceedings on the facts of corruption and raider seizure of a leather processing plant located in Osh city. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Investigators have irrefutable evidence against the deputy of the Parliament Duishon Torokulov.

«The parliament member conspired with representatives of the judiciary and private individuals to seize the plant. Torokulov was notified of suspicion of committing the crime under the Article «Corruption,» SCNS reported.

Duishon Torokulov was detained in Osh city yesterday. The court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months.