The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the deputy of the Parliament Duishon Torokulov. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The parliament member is suspected of corruption and raider seizure of a plant in Osh city.

«A measure of restraint will be chosen for him in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The Prosecutor’s Office insists that Duishon Torokulov should be placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center for two months,» the sources said.