Financial Police detect warehouse with expired confectionery products in Bishkek

Employees of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan discovered another warehouse where a large amount of expired confectionery products with a shelf life of up to 2017-2018 was stored. The press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

«Stamps were found and seized at the warehouse for changing the production date on packages, as well as products without an actual shelf life. The warehouse with expired products is sealed. An investigation is underway, the course of which has been taken under control by the Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Syimyk Zhapykeev,» the state service reports.

One more such warehouse with a large number of expired New Year’s gifts for children was detected by the Financial Police in Bishkek at the end of December 2020.