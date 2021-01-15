15:27
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections

Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Viacheslav Volodin said that members of the State Duma had recently visited Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and observed the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan within the framework of the CSTO PA and the IPA CIS.

He stressed that those elections had been held in accordance with the national legislation of these countries and were competitive and transparent.

«The United States of America should learn from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan,» said Viacheslav Volodin, recalling that there is still an archaic system of elections in the USA without international observers.
