16:32
USD 83.82
EUR 102.19
RUB 1.14
English

HRW: Impunity for domestic violence is still the norm in Kyrgyzstan

Impunity for domestic violence is still the norm in Kyrgyzstan. Annual report of the International Human Rights Organization Human Rights Watch on the human rights situation in more than 100 countries of the world says.

«Despite legislation, including amendments to the Criminal Procedural Code adopted in 2020, which provides better protections for victims of domestic violence, authorities do not fully enforce protective measures or hold perpetrators accountable,» authors of the report say.

In June, after a video emerged on Kyrgyz social media showing a man forcing his wife to stand weighed down by tires while he slapped and doused her with water, police detained and charged him with «cruel treatment,» though only after public outcry. A court convicted him, but only sentenced him to two years’ probation instead of jail time.

As the human rights defenders note, measures put in place to protect women and girls have yet to end impunity for domestic violence, which is still the norm. At a June meeting of the National Council for Women and Gender Development, the Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova noted a 65 percent rise in reported cases of domestic violence cases in the first quarter of 2020.

During the COVID-19 related lockdown, the government of Kyrgyzstan did not classify domestic violence services as «essential» to ensure services remained operational, and shelters, crisis centers, and other services were closed to newcomers.
link: https://24.kg/english/179991/
views: 98
Print
Related
Victim of violence does not believe investigation in Kyrgyzstan
At least 4,188 people receive treatment after domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 10 percent for a year in Kyrgyzstan
49 Kyrgyzstanis become victims of domestic violence in 2020
Over 8,000 facts of domestic violence registered for 9 months in Kyrgyzstan
Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner or family member
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 60 percent during pandemic
Campaign to support women-victims of violence starts in Kyrgyzstan
HRW: Gender based violence is pervasive issue in Kyrgyzstan
Two men arrested in Batken region for beating their wives
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
14 January, Thursday
16:29
Government agencies instructed to ensure safety at schools, universities Government agencies instructed to ensure safety at scho...
16:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 92.3 million people globally
15:54
HRW: Impunity for domestic violence is still the norm in Kyrgyzstan
15:31
WHO: Second year of the pandemic could be more difficult
13:45
HRW: Kyrgyz journalists were harassed by law enforcement in 2020