19:04
English

SCNS of Kyrgyzstan arrests mob boss nicknamed Altukha

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a crime boss nicknamed Altukha. The press center of the state committee informed 24.kg news agency.

The mob boss was detained as part of the ongoing work to counter activities of organized crime groups.

«The active member of the organized crime group was detained today. Altynbek Ibraimov was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. The necessary investigative and operational measures are being taken on the facts of his involvement in criminal acts,» the state committee noted.
