Trial on cassation appeal of the ex-head of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region Abdilat Kaparov started in the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan today.

The former policeman asks for an acquittal.

Earlier, Sooronbai and Asylbek Jeenbekov were summoned to the courtroom. However, they did not appear in court today. The interests of the ex-president and his brother are represented by lawyers Jyrgalbek Babaev and Valerian Vakhitov.

Sooronbai and Asylbek Jeenbekov filed a lawsuit against the police officer for the protection of honor and dignity and won. Kaparov could not immediately pay 250,000 soms, as a result, he was imprisoned for four years for failure to comply with the court decision.