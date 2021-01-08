Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek

Kindergartens and schools will be opened in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the city emergency anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic commission. The Chief Sanitary Doctor of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Kuban Kundashev supported the idea of ​​a phased resumption of work of the general educational organizations in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

The 1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades will go to school on January 18. Children will learn in two shifts, seating in checkerboard order.

School students will study in such a mode until February 1, while epidemiologists will monitor the educational process. If the indicators are stable, presumably, the second stage will begin — all students will go to school.

Kindergartens will also resume work on January 20.

Medical examinations of teachers are planned at capital’s schools from January 12 to January 18. Teachers with clinical manifestations of COVID-19, contact persons will be sent for PCR testing.

The Vice Mayor also instructed to organize work to improve the quality of school meals.