12:23
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek

Kindergartens and schools will be opened in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the city emergency anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic commission. The Chief Sanitary Doctor of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Kuban Kundashev supported the idea of ​​a phased resumption of work of the general educational organizations in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

The 1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades will go to school on January 18. Children will learn in two shifts, seating in checkerboard order.

School students will study in such a mode until February 1, while epidemiologists will monitor the educational process. If the indicators are stable, presumably, the second stage will begin — all students will go to school.

Kindergartens will also resume work on January 20.

Medical examinations of teachers are planned at capital’s schools from January 12 to January 18. Teachers with clinical manifestations of COVID-19, contact persons will be sent for PCR testing.

The Vice Mayor also instructed to organize work to improve the quality of school meals.
link: https://24.kg/english/179178/
views: 98
Print
Related
School for 225 pupils to be built in Chechme border village
Schools in regions of Kyrgyzstan getting ready for opening after winter break
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan provides new school in Osh with 10 computers
Children could return to schools in Bishkek from February 1
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Special schools and kindergartens resume work in Bishkek
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
UNICEF calls on governments to prioritize reopening of schools
Popular
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan 92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week
8 January, Friday
11:59
2,153 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 310 - in serious condition 2,153 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 310 -...
11:54
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:45
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
11:35
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:32
165 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,991 in total