Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan switching to normative financing

A new mechanism for switching to normative financing of kindergartens has been developed, and the law also approved the introduction of a voucher mechanism for financing of educational services in pilot mode from September 1. The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said at a board meeting.

According to her, this means that not only public, but also private kindergartens are financed. In addition, a format has been developed for converting sleeping rooms in preschool educational organizations into study and play rooms.

The minister said that, according to the National Statistical Committee, in the 2022-2023 school year, the number of kindergartens increased by 122 and reached 1,834, and the number of children enrolled in standard kindergartens — 220,012.

«From now on, licensing of kindergartens is no longer required; they are switching to a notification system. Due to the special importance of preschool education and early development for a child’s intellect, measures have been taken to eliminate possible bureaucratic obstacles when creating private kindergartens,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said.

She added that every dollar spent on early childhood development will return $13 back into the economy.
