Children from low-income families are beaten in kindergartens - deputy

There are about 10,000 children from low-income families in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to her, there are about 200,000 such families in the republic.

Deputy Aibek Matkerimov said that children from needy families cannot even get into a kindergarten.

«Children in need cannot even get into kindergarten, let alone pay for food and other services. Your teachers are kind to and look after those whose parents give more money. And the children of those, who do not have the opportunity to give so much money, are even beaten. We see how many videos are being shared on social media,» he said.

The committee considered in the second reading the bill on amendments to the Law on Education. The document proposes to exclude the norm on payment for meals in preschool educational organizations only by parents and legal representatives.