Three-hour kindergarten opened in Chui region

The first of 560 planned short-term (three-hour) kindergartens was opened in Moskovsky district of Chui region on the basis of Spartak secondary school. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The kindergarten is designed for 50 children, who will attend it in one of two shifts, in the morning or afternoon. The necessary conditions were created thanks to Education for the Future project, implemented with the support of the World Bank.

«In total, 16 such kindergartens will operate in the area, opening of the remaining facilities is planned for April,» the statement says.

As part of the project, 500 short-term kindergartens will be established in Kyrgyzstan, which will cover about 40,000 children aged 3 to 6 with preschool education.

«The kindergarten offers a three-hour program, focusing on the development of children in accordance with state standards, excluding time for sleep and meals. This format is cost-effective and allows doubling the number of children covered by preschool development programs by organizing classes in two shifts,» the statement says.