Victim of violence does not believe investigation in Kyrgyzstan

A resident of Kara-Balta city, 19-year-old Nina Manaeva, appeals to the acting president of Kyrgyzstan in order to prosecute an abuser. Lawyer Kamil Ruziev told 24.kg news agency.

The man named Anton threw the girl off the second floor. The victim received a spinal injury and got the first-degree disability.

«The victim of violence believes that the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district does not solve the crime because of the falsification of the case and conclusion of the forensic experts. After a serious operation and having spent a month in the hospital, the girl could become a wheelchair-bound,» the statement says.