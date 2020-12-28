15:12
UN commemorates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

The United Nations commemorated the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on Sunday, underscoring the need to learn lessons from the coronavirus pandemic, and urging greater investments in preparedness, to confront future health emergencies. UN News reports.

It is noted that the coronavirus pandemic is a vivid example of the catastrophic consequences of infectious disease epidemics for mankind.

Nearly 79 million people were infected with COVID-19, 1.7 million died for a year.

Many countries found themselves in a crisis situation. Entire sectors of the economy suffered, many companies went bankrupt, and tens of millions of people were left without work.

«This first observance of the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness falls at the end of a year in which a scenario many had feared came tragically true ... As we strive to control and recover from the current pandemic, we must think about the next,» Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message.

He also highlighted the need for strong health systems and social protection, support for communities on the frontlines, and technical cooperation for countries.

«Across this work, science must be our guide. Solidarity and coordination are crucial, within and among countries; no one is safe unless all of us are safe,» the Secretary-General added.

Mr. Guterres also honoured medical professionals, front-line personnel and essential workers globally for their «remarkable commitment» in face of the coronavirus pandemic.

«As we recover from the pandemic, let us resolve to build up our prevention capacities so that we are ready when the world faces the next outbreak,» he urged.
