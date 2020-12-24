13:35
SCNS Chairman tells about work on countering terrorism

Two terrorist attacks have been prevented in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the republic (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, 229 criminal cases were registered.

«At least 29 terrorists and their accomplices have been detained, including seven militants who are in the zones of armed conflict. At least 28 extremists were detained. Some 35 people were brought to criminal responsibility, 19 people were expelled from the country, 19 were sentenced,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.
