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Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) officers detained citizen Yu. V. as part of counterterrorism operations. Investigators suspect the man of ties to international terrorist organizations and adherence to radical ideology, the State Committee’s press center reported.

Yu. V. fell under the influence of extremists while working abroad. Recruiters involved in financing terrorism recruited him into the activities of an organization seeking to establish a «caliphate» in Central Asia.

The detainee planned to travel to a combat zone to join the unit of the international terrorist organization’s leader, responsible for high-profile terrorist attacks in the CIS countries.

SCNS officers are conducting investigative and operational activities to establish all connections between the suspect and his possible accomplices. The state committee reminds that the law provides for severe criminal penalties for participation in and financial support of terrorist organizations.

In 2025, intelligence agencies repeatedly recorded cases of recruitment through social media and messaging apps, where international terrorist organizations’ ideologists exploit migrants’ financial vulnerability. Previously, the State Committee for National Security emphasized that increased control over money transfers and information monitoring prevented several attempts by citizens of Kyrgyzstan to travel to conflict zones in the Middle East and Afghanistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/369045/
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