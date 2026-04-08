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SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains members of radical organizations

During counterterrorism operations, based on intelligence and filtration measures at the entry-exit channel, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained foreign nationals A.F., R.Sh., and N.Kh.

It was established that these individuals were members of extremely radical religious extremist organizations and were wanted in their home countries for terrorist crimes. They planned to recruit young people in Kyrgyzstan.

The detainees were placed in the SCNS pretrial detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/369553/
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