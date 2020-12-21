15:26
Raiymbek Matraimov compensates more than half of damage caused

Ex-Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov has compensated 61.1 percent of the damage caused. The Ministry of Finance confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

As of December 18, Raiymbek Matraimov has transferred 1,223,512 billion soms. Over the past 10 days, he has transferred 450.1 million soms, while in October — November — 646.3 million soms.

In total, 1,350,095 billion soms have been transferred to the deposit account opened to support the budget in 2020 (within the framework of such measures as economic amnesty and legalization of funds).

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at the Customs Service. In November 2019, he was already summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security.

In October, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and stated that he was ready to reimburse 2 billion soms to the budget. The court released Raiymbek Matraimov on pledge not to leave town.
