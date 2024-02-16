26 objects allegedly belonging to Matraimov seized in Kara-Suu

At least 26 objects allegedly belonging to the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov were seized in Kara-Suu. Azattyk reported, citing the deputy head of the State Registration Service of the district Mukhamedali Mamashev.

The property includes Ismail Ata mosque and teahouse with the same name, houses and land plots received from the state.

Earlier it became known that employees of the State Committee for National Security sealed the house of the wanted Rayimbek Matraimov in Osh city. Business center JAMBY, which is allegedly owned by the former deputy head of the Customs Service, was also sealed.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Municipal Property Department of the Osh City Hall, Maksatbek Orozaliev, reported that demolition of the gates and fence of Raiymbek Matraimov’s house has begun. According to him, violations were committed during the construction of the fence: 9 meters of land in the yard of Matraimov’s house are municipal property.

The property of the former deputy chairman of customs, Raiymbek Matraimov, will be confiscated, the head of the SCNS, Kamchybek Tashiev, previously stated.

According to him, all the property of the ex-customs officer will be confiscated in Osh region and on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. He also added that there would not be a single clan in the Kyrgyz Republic. «As part of the fight against his clan in Osh region, almost 50 heads of various government agencies were removed from their positions,» the head of the SCNS stressed.

Earlier, SCNS put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. He is suspected under Article 169 «Assisting in restricting the freedom of movement of a person by forcibly detaining him in the absence of signs of official crime» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.