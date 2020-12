A truck overturned in Kara-Kul. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

MAN truck driver lost control of the vehicle on the 393rd kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway (Tortu section) and it overturned.

As a result, a 22-year-old man was slightly injured. The rescuers took the victim out of the truck and handed him over to the ambulance team.