New passports of Kyrgyzstan can solve U.S. sanctions issue

New passports are a significant part of the work to eliminate the causes that have led to imposition of sanctions by the USA. Deputy Chairman of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan, Tilek Batyrkanov, announced at a press conference.

According to him, introduction of electronic passports of a new generation will provide unique identification and registration of persons crossing the state border.

«This will also increase the effectiveness of measures to prevent, detect and suppress cross-border crime, including human trafficking, organizing illegal migration, and illegal crossing of the state border. We will be able to fight more effectively against falsification and illegal use of documents. Thus, the image of Kyrgyzstan in the world will improve,» Tilek Batyrkanov said.

The State Registration Service has received samples of a new biometric passport. Work has begun on testing the quality of forms, security elements and design.