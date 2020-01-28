Citizens of Kyrgyzstan to get E-passports in 2021

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be able to obatin new biometric passports from January 1, 2021. Chairman of the State Registration Service of the country Almaz Mambetov told journalists today.

At the same time, the head of the SRS did not go into details. He did not answer questions about a new tender for printing of passport forms or any other agreements.

«We are going to print the passports in the country. This is a matter of security and the image of the state, confidence that they will not go anywhere,» Almaz Mambetov said.