Cost of biometric passport to increase in Kyrgyzstan

The cost of an ID card of a citizen will increase in Kyrgyzstan from August 17, 2020. The State Registration Service reported.

The increase is associated with completion of sale of free forms of eID cards.

The state service recalled that biometric passports began to be issued in May 2017 in Kyrgyzstan. The chip of the ID card contains all the personal data of the owner of the document; if they are changed, they are simply updated, which eliminates the need to obtain a new card.

«The project for introduction of biometric passports is being implemented by the SRS in close cooperation with the Korea International Cooperation Agency — KOICA, which provided 1.9 million forms of the ID card as a grant free of charge. Under the terms of the partnership, further provision of citizens with eID cards will be paid. The cost of forms for citizens is 206 soms,» the State Registration Service noted.

In addition, personalization of data will cost citizens 241 soms, including banking services, it is 470 soms in total. If a citizen needs to obtain the document urgently, it will cost 1,260 soms (passport form — 206 soms, personification — 516 soms, urgent reception, registration and issuance — 518 soms, banking service — 20 soms). In this case, period for the production and issue of the passport is eight working days. In addition, it is possible to draw up documents for obtaining a passport for four, two days and three hours.