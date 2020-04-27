Winner of tender for E-passports announced in Kyrgyzstan

Winner of the tender for purchase of forms of passports of citizens of Kyrgyzstan of a new generation — domestic, diplomatic and official ones — was selected. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Following the results of the competition, application of the German company Mühlbauer ID Services GmbH with a total cost of 655,645,250 soms was chosen. Application of Banknote Factory of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan with a total cost of 799,989,800 soms took the second place.

The IDEMIA Identity and Security France bid has been rejected due to non-compliance with the technical requirements.

Recall, the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan announced a tender for manufacture and supply of forms of electronic (biometric) passports of citizens of Kyrgyzstan on February 26, 2020. Three companies have submitted applications for participation. All of them have already tried to win the tender.