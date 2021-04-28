Kyrgyzstan to issue first biometric passports at the end of May

The process of control and personification of a biometric passport will take 18 working days. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The state service confirmed that acceptance of documents for obtaining such passports will start on May 3. At the same time, it is planned to introduce urgent personification of biometric passport of the Kyrgyz Republic at the end of May.

«Until the end of April this year, operators of Public Service Centers will receive applications for passports of the Kyrgyz Republic of the 2006 model. We ask those who plan foreign trips in the near future and who need a foreign passport of the Kyrgyz Republic to obtain it in Public Service Centers and passport departments of the republic in accordance with the established procedure,» the statement says.