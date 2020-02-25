17:00
Government of Kyrgyzstan to tightly control issue of biometric passports

«The Government intends to keep under tight control the process of issue of biometric passports,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said during a sudden visit to the Public Service Center 2 in Bishkek.

The head of Government got acquainted with all the stages of the work of the Public Service Center 2 and talked with citizens who get services there.

«In the near future, we expect completion of the trial on the previous tender. After that, a tender will be announced for the purchase of electronic forms of passports of a new type, the issue of which is scheduled for 2021. This will solve many problems, including increasing the level of confidence of other countries in our passports, in the country as a whole,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

The prime minister also inspected the building and got acquainted with the activities of Unaa state institution, talked with visitors, listened to their complaints and suggestions. Basically, they concerned large queues due to the slow rendering of services by personnel, including commercial banks, which accept payment for a particular service.

«Indeed, there are many people here, and the queues are long. It is necessary to solve this problem. You should open more windows to serve the population or move to another, more spacious place. The room itself is uncomfortable and narrow. There is no elementary lighting, it is dark in the corridor. Management needs to figure this out. Otherwise, other people will work here,» the head of Government said.

Many people are silent now because of fatigue, they are waiting for several hours. But I know that there are a lot of corruption.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev
