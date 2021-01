Kyrgyzstanis have obtained 10,153 ID cards indicating their ethnicity since December 15, 2020. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

In total, 19,451 ID cards have been issued since the moment when it became possible to indicate ethnicity in the passport again. Thus, 52 percent of Kyrgyzstanis who obtain the document indicate their ethnicity in their passports.

The «ethnicity» line is included in the ID cards of 2017 sample at the request of citizens.