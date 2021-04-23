18:25
USD 84.80
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.11
English

Biometric passports: Acceptance of documents to begin from May 3

Acceptance of documents for obtaining new biometric international passports of the Kyrgyz Republic will begin from May 2021. The State Registration Service (SRS) reported.

At the same time, the state service notes that issue of new type of documents will not be the reason for immediate invalidation of the previous passports. The SRS also lifted all restrictions on the acceptance of documents for obtaining a regular passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of the current sample.

«Documents for obtaining a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan are accepted in all public service centers and territorial passport divisions of the country, as well as in foreign offices of the Kyrgyz Republic outside the republic,» the SRS reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/191368/
views: 57
Print
Related
Two million citizens obtain biometric ID cards in Kyrgyzstan
Every second Kyrgyzstani obtaining passport indicates ethnicity
New passports of Kyrgyzstan can solve U.S. sanctions issue
State Registration Service presents sample of new biometric passport
Cost of biometric passport to increase in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to start issuing biometric passports at the end of December 2020
Winner of tender for E-passports announced in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan to tightly control issue of biometric passports
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan to get E-passports in 2021
State Registration Service chooses supplier of forms for biometric passports
Popular
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained
23 April, Friday
18:07
Biometric passports: Acceptance of documents to begin from May 3 Biometric passports: Acceptance of documents to begin f...
17:51
Raiymbek Matraimov waives claims against journalists
17:31
Mother of four children commits suicide in Kara-Suu district
16:39
Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov becomes member of Russian Academy of Sciences
16:31
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek