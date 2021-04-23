Biometric passports: Acceptance of documents to begin from May 3

Acceptance of documents for obtaining new biometric international passports of the Kyrgyz Republic will begin from May 2021. The State Registration Service (SRS) reported.

At the same time, the state service notes that issue of new type of documents will not be the reason for immediate invalidation of the previous passports. The SRS also lifted all restrictions on the acceptance of documents for obtaining a regular passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of the current sample.

«Documents for obtaining a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan are accepted in all public service centers and territorial passport divisions of the country, as well as in foreign offices of the Kyrgyz Republic outside the republic,» the SRS reported.